Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/14/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about when is the best time to sell your home and how to plan for downsizing. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.

