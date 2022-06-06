Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/28/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to explain when she thinks the market will normalize and whether you should wait to sell your home. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction