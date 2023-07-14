Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 4/29/23: Rob Lindemann, CEO of Lindemann Chimney, joins the program to share the dangers of using certain items as fire starters in your fireplace and what could happen if you throw these items into your fireplace. To learn more about what Lindemann Chimney can do for you, go to Lindemann Chimney or give them a call at 1-847-739-4199.

