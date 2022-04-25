Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/23/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to tell listeners what they should be looking for around their homes to identify structural problems. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction