Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/21/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer explains why your concrete basement floor may be damp and what to do to avoid mold growth. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

