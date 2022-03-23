Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 02/19/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about finding the right size filter for your furnace. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.

