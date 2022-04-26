Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/23/2022: Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to explain the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and what BMO has been doing to help Black, Brown and women-owned businesses. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction