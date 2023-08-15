Sarah Leonard of The Sarah Leonard Team joins the show to talk about what a short sale is, which is when you owe more on your house than what it’s worth. The Sara Leonard team has a lot of options for you to help! To learn more about what Sarah and her team can do for you go to sarahleonardsells.com or call her at 224-239-3966

