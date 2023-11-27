Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/21/23: Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh, joins the program to explain what may be causing wood floors to look hazy and lifeless and how to prevent and Igor shares some of his tips to proper wood floor care. To learn more about what Igor and Mr. Floor can do for you, go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.

