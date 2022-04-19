Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/16/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to explain the shifts she’s seen in the home buyer’s market and what the causes are. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.

