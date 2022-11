Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/12/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about what should listeners be looking for as signs to keep your elderly loved ones safe and what Frank and Access can do to help! To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.

