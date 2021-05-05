We’re all just looking for the lowest rates. The VP of Lending with Team Hochberg can help you get them!

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's top prosecutor apologized Wednesday because an attorney who works under her implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a gun when a police officer fatally shot him, and she acknowledged that neither she nor anyone in her office tried to clear up the matter until right before video was released showing that wasn't actually the case.

The Cook County state's attorney's office came under fire after the April 15 release of body camera video showing that Toledo either dropped or tossed the gun less than a second before Officer Eric Stillman shot and killed him early on March 29. Days earlier, a prosecutor from that office implied during a hearing for the 21-year-old man who was with Toledo that morning, Ruben Roman, that Toledo was holding a gun when Stillman shot him.