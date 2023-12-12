Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/04/23: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc. General Contractors Specializing in Concrete joins the show to share how their team warms up the ground before pouring concrete when temperatures start to drop. Sara also shares what consistent temperature causes them to stop pouring for their residential clients and when they start focusing more on their industrial clients. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc. General Contractors Specializing in Concrete, and what they can do for you, go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
Weather is an important factor when pouring concrete
by: Ashley Bihun, Michael DeLeonardis
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, ComEd, Genesis Plus HOCL, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, Sarah Leonard Team, STG Law, and Steven A. Leahy / Opem Tax Advocates.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.