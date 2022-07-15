Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/11/22: Rose Pest Control’s Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to stress the importance of eliminating breeding sources (A.K.A. standing water) for mosquitoes and how the service they provide will not only eliminate mosquitos but also ticks as well. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS (800-468-7378).

