VP of Sales at Access Elevator tells Home Sweet Home Chicago listeners what to look for before purchasing any in-home lifts or elevators

U.S. Census Bureau officials said Friday that they were pondering whether to produce less granular data in the next round of 2020 census data, dealing with housing and family relationships, in a decision that could upset researchers, city planners and others who rely on neighborhood-level information.

The Census Bureau described the proposal as a trade-off between producing more accurate information while protecting the privacy of participants in the nation’s head count. This year, the Census Bureau introduced a new privacy mechanism into the census data that injects controlled errors into numbers at small geographies, such as neighborhood blocks, so that people can't be identified.