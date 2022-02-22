VP of Lending with Team Hochberg | ‘The best time to prepare to buy a home is 6-8 months in advance’

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday imposing sanctions that target two Russian-backed territories in eastern Ukraine. The move prevents any sort of investment or trade between people in the U.S. and those in the regions, declared independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While that seems worlds away, there's one community in south Florida where Monday's news hit close to home. Little Moscow is an area just north of Miami Beach and has become a hotspot for some rich Russians to spend their winters.