VP of Lending for Team Hochberg | ‘Don’t get caught up by your current lender calling you and selling you a lower rate without knowing what product their putting you into’

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. is to offer coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds in the coming weeks after the independent body of scientists that makes recommendations over the rollout changed its advice.

The four nations of the U.K. all accepted the change in advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization for healthy 16 to 17-year-olds to be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They will not need the consent of parents.