VP of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial | ‘No one can stop you, no matter your age, from getting a 30-year fixed loan’

PARIS (AP) — Thinking of her late coach the whole time, Barbora Krejcikova went from unseeded to Grand Slam champion at the French Open.

Putting aside a shaky set, Krejcikova won just her fifth major tournament as a singles player by beating 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday.