VP of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial | ‘It’s the best F-word in the English language when it comes to mortgages. Forbearance’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is formally lifting the nation's refugee cap to 62,500 this year, according to a congressional aide briefed on the plans, weeks after facing bipartisan blowback for his delay in lifting former President Donald Trump’s limit of 15,000.

Biden last month moved to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements, removing one roadblock to refugees entering the U.S. put in place by Trump, but he had initially stopped short of lifting the annual cap, with aides saying they did not believe it was necessary. But Biden faced sharp pushback for not at least taking the symbolic step of authorizing more refugees to enter the U.S. this year and swiftly reversed course.