Vest-a-Thon radiothon to support Get Behind the Vest mission of Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz leans in to ask a little girl, “Do you remember when your parents thought you were a boy?”

The question was but a few seconds of a full 2010 episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” that focused on the experience of raising transgender children. But the clip now appears in an attack ad aired by a super PAC supporting one of his Republican primary opponents in the crowded and high-stakes race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.