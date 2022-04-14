Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/09/2022: THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joined the program to share what updates they can make to your existing landscape lighting system and fixtures. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.

