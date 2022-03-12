Unpleasantly surprised by in-home flooding? Blu Sky Restoration knows where to start

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy, who's running for governor in Idaho, has been arrested after refusing to leave a hospital in connection with a child-welfare case, police said Saturday.

Bundy was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, west of Boise, the Idaho Statesman reported.