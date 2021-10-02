Tracy Conn of Joe Cotton Ford talks the state of their car lot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off a twice-annual conference Saturday by urging members to listen to the faith's leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressing gratitude for those who have followed church guidance, which has been to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Church President Russell M. Nelson acknowledged that the world is “still dealing with the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants.” And while he didn't mention vaccines specifically, he thanked members for following the advice of church leaders, medical experts and government officials.