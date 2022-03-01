Tracy Conn of Joe Cotton Ford talks tax credit

TISZABECS, Hungary (AP) — Of the hundreds of refugees gathered on the grounds of a small village school in eastern Hungary, almost all are women and children who left their husbands, fathers, brothers and sons behind to fight in Ukraine's resistance to the deadly Russian invasion.

“I have brothers, they are fighting now,” said Olga Skliarova, a 34-year-old resident of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. “Men are not allowed to cross the border, so they helped us to get to the border and went back to Kyiv to fight.”