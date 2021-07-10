Took out a reverse mortgage on your home but now live in an assisted living facility? You MUST sell your home! – VP of Lending with Team Hochberg explains why

ATLANTA (AP) — Brian Kemp often tells supporters to “keep choppin’ wood,” the way the self-described “country guy” urges a steady, deliberate approach. Yet the Georgia governor also says he’ll be “running scared” as he seeks a second term. Because precious little about Georgia politics is calm heading into 2022.

A swath of Republicans' right flank joins Donald Trump in blaming Kemp for not doing more to reverse the former president's loss last year. Some moderate Republicans, meanwhile, have cooled to a party under Trump's control. And Democrats have proven they can capitalize: They won both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats in January runoffs two months after President Joe Biden won the state's 16 electoral votes.