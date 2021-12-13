Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet talks about why they’re phasing out tile

A 2-month-old whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat. A longtime florist in Tennessee who recently “started on her new adventure” as an airport security worker. An Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois. A Kentucky judge known for his common sense. A “typical” grandmother from Missouri.

These were among the dozens of people killed during Friday night’s tornadoes that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South. There were dozens of confirmed deaths in Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee, but those numbers were expected to rise. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday at least 64 had died in his state alone.