Tom Jahnke of Builder Supply Outlet talks about their newest supplier: ‘It’s the number one door manufacturer in the United States’

A federal judge has refused to throw out a key charge against two men accused of storming the U.S. Capitolto obstruct the Electoral College vote certification proceedings, upholding prosecutors' use of a criminal statute that many other riot defendants are charged with violating.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled on Friday that an obstruction charge applies to the Justice Department's case against Ronald Sandlin and Nathaniel DeGrave. Defense lawyers have asked other judges presiding over Capitol riot cases to dismiss the same charge on related grounds.