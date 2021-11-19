The Student Loan Assassin, Rae Kaplan, talks about who is eligible for public sector loan forgiveness

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On a recent afternoon, Tina Singh watched nearly a dozen students at a suburban Los Angeles truck-driving school backing up their practice vehicles into parking spaces. Many had never operated a manual transmission before.

“It’s an exciting time to be a truck driver right now because there’s so much demand for drivers,” said Singh, the school's director. “Our yards are busy, and they’re very vibrant with a lot of activity.”