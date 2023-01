Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/17/2022: Home Remodeling Specialist at MegaPros Home Improvement, Jeremy Hogel to talk about the process on how to install hardwired smoke detectors and why it takes more than a day. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.

