The philosophy behind the Mr. Floor cleaning line

The 2020 census missed a tiny fraction of the U.S. population, an unexpectedly small rate given the unprecedented challenges it faced, but Black, Hispanic and American Indian residents were overlooked at higher rates than a decade ago, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.

The percentage of people overlooked during the 2020 census was much higher for some minority groups, the Census Bureau said in a report that measured how well the once-a-decade head count tallied every U.S. resident and whether certain populations were undercounted or overrepresented in the count. Overcounts take place, for example, if someone owns a vacation home and is counted there as well as at a home address.