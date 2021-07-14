The new Ford Truck comes to Joe Cotton Ford’s Showroom in October!

The Texas voting bills that prompted state Democrats' flight to Washington this week include a raft of tweaks and changes to the state's election code. Some are dramatic, others highly technical, and a couple could make life easier for voters.

But taken as a whole, the changes add up to one clear result: If the proposals pass, it will become harder — and even, sometimes, legally riskier — to cast a ballot in Texas, a state that already has some of the most restrictive election laws in the country.