Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/23/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., and Jen Milazzo join the show to tell listeners why they should get their air conditioning units cleaned and checked. Plus, how they can save you money if you book with them before June. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.

