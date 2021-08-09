The entire real estate market is forever changed due to what we experienced during the pandemic – Realtor with RE/MAX at Home explains

DENVER (KDVR) – A day after the Colorado Rockies released a statement regarding the use of an alleged racial slur targeting Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson, the Major League Baseball organization confirmed that the fan was shouting "Dinger," the name of the team's mascot and not using a slur.

On Twitter, someone with the username "vrhysta" replied to a statement from Rockies officials with a video of the alleged fan from the game.