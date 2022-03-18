Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/15/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer clarifies when they can and can’t work and the answer is, no matter the weather, they always can work. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction