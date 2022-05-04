Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/30/2022: Student loan Attorney Rae Kaplan, A.K.A. The Student Loan Assassin, joins the program to explain who qualifies for a parent PLUS loan and the benefits of applying. Learn more about Kaplan Law Firm by going to financialrelief.com or calling Rae at 1-312-294-8989.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction