Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/13/2023: A Loyal Home Sweet Home Chicago listener calls into the show to tell THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, about the great job him and his team did on their home. To learn more about what Mike and his team can do for you, your yard, and your home, go to mikeslandscapelighting.com or give them a call at 1-262-358-9100.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction