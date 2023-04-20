Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about the very real threat of termites in Chicago, yes you read that right, termites of Chicago. Janelle brings in another co-worker of hers, Scott who deals with termites every single day in the heart of our homes. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction