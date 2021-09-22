Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy on new Congress tax initiatives, ‘What I’m trying to tell people is, you have to prepare for this’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma was postponed until Oct. 26 while the judge considers a plea from Zuma's lawyer that the prosecution team be dismissed from the case for being biased.

Zuma wasn't present for the two-day hearing that ended Wednesday after he was released from an unrelated jail sentence this month on medical parole. He has been receiving treatment in a hospital for an undisclosed illness, according to his foundation.