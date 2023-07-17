Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/06/23: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to share details about all of the targeted products Mr. Floor offers and how they are designed for certain surfaces specifically. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction