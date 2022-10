Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer explains how a sudden rain during a dry spell can cause flooding and could be bad news for your basement. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).

