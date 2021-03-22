Spring is right around the corner which means it’s time to head to Builder Supply Outlet’s warehouse to see what’s new!

Featured on WGN Radio's Home Sweet Home Chicago on 3/13/21: Got ice dams? Time to call your local expert to take a look at the damage. JC Restoration is that expert. JC Restoration's Senior Restoration Manager Pete Marrero explains what the ice dam effect is and what causes them. Pete then goes into detail on how they inspect the severity of the problem, what they can do to help and the proper way to tell your insurance agent in order to get more coverage. To learn more about what JC Restoration can do for you go to www.jcrestoration.com or call them at 1-800-956-8844.