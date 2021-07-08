The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


Silverthrorne Home Builders New Home Specialist | ‘Delays are nobodies’ friend but you have to understand and taking a step back and being calm about it will make your experience building a lot better’

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 06/19/21: New Home Specialist with Silverthorne Home Builders’ Jim DuLaney share what listeners should be aware of when they are looking at building a semi-custom home. To learn more about what Silverthorne Homes can do for you go to silverthornehomebuilders.com or call at 1-815-526-7735.

