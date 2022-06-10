Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/28/2022: Business Banking Officer – VP – BMO Harris Bank at BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to explain the best way to dip into your HELOC. Should you keep a rainy day fund or bolster your credit score? To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.

