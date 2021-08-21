Senior Restoration Manager, Cory Ambrose, praises friend of the show, Warner Cruz

FINLAND, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service on Saturday closed the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota as the largest active wildfire in the state threatens the 1-million-acre property.

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness stopped issuing entry permits Saturday, but it was not known if campers already in the expansive wilderness area would be evacuated. The closure includes all land, water, trails, portages, campsites, canoe routes and wilderness entry points and is in place until Aug. 27.