Scuff marks stand no chance against Mr. Floor!

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 2/20/21: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor, helps a Home Sweet Home Listener named Michael with an issue involving scratches on his bamboo floor. Igor shares some tips and tricks to help limit those scratches and he also gives us a thorough step-by-step on what Mr. Floor Companies can do in terms of refinishing the flooring to help remove those scuff marks. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates and FixMyGarage.com.
– Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
– Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.