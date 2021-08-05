Save money by switching to solar TODAY!

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The question of whether lawsuits blaming big oil companies for loss of vulnerable Louisiana coastal wetlands will be tried in state courts, as local parish governments want, or in federal courts, as the oil companies want, has been revived by a federal appeals panel.

Thursday's ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was a victory for the oil companies and a partial reversal of a decision the same court made a year ago.