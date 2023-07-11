Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 04/29/2023: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about the best practices for getting rid of mice in your home without using poison. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction