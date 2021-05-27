Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company Concrete Expert |’I spend a lot of time with homeowners explaining to them why they don’t need a new garage floor right now’

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't “Toxic.”

The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.”