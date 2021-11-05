Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services answers a listener’s question about their home’s inducer motor

(NEXSTAR) – World leaders are in Scotland this month for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (or COP26 for short) discussing how to cope with climate change and what actions need to be taken to avoid the most disastrous scenarios. Projections from the scientists at Climate Central give us an idea of what the future might look like if major action is taken – and what things will look like if it's not.

Climate Central is an organization of scientists and journalists focused on studying the impacts of climate change and warming global temperatures. The group's latest project shows two futures in the United States: one with significant cuts in global emissions, and one without.