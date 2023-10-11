Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/09/2023: Sarah Leonard of the RE/MAX Suburban Sarah Leonard Team joins the show to share the factors that are causing people to buy homes at such high interest rates. To learn more about what Sarah and her team can do for you go to sarahleonardsells.com or call her at 224-239-3966.

